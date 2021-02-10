Left Menu

Man involved in killing of constable in UP’s Kasganj gunned down in encounter

The brother of a liquor mafia kingpin whose associates had allegedly killed a police constable and injured a sub-inspector was gunned down in an encounter here on Monday, an official said.Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured.

PTI | Kasganj | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:17 IST
The brother of a liquor mafia kingpin whose associates had allegedly killed a police constable and injured a sub-inspector was gunned down in an encounter here on Monday, an official said.

''Elkar and others were surrounded by a police team on the banks of Kali river and in the exchange of fire, he was injured. He was taken to a CHC in Sidhpur where he died,'' Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Manoj Sonkar said.

A constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector seriously injured when a police team went to Nagla Dheemar village in this district of Uttar Pradesh to serve a warrant to liquor mafia kingpin Moti Tuesday evening.

Moti and his associates caught them and severely thrashed them, resulting in the death of constable Devendra, District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh had said.

Elkar is the brother of Moti, who is main accused in the attack on the policemen, police said. Sonkar said Elkar’s accomplices managed to escape during the encounter and police are on the lookout to trace them.

