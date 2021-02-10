Left Menu

SC stays Delhi HC's instructions to provide gadgets for online classes to poor students

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold on order passed by the Delhi High Court directing private unaided schools in the national capital to provide free gadgets and internet connections to poor students for online classes and claim a reimbursement from the state government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:50 IST
SC stays Delhi HC's instructions to provide gadgets for online classes to poor students
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold on order passed by the Delhi High Court directing private unaided schools in the national capital to provide free gadgets and internet connections to poor students for online classes and claim a reimbursement from the state government. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde while hearing the Delhi government's appeal against the High Court order also issued notice to the NGO 'Justice For All' on whose petition the order was passed.

The High Court while passing the order had said that to separate such students from others in the same class due to non-availability of a gadget or a device would generate "a feeling of inferiority" that may "affect their hearts and minds unlikely ever to be undone". The Delhi government in an appeal before the apex court has contended that such a measure will "open up a pandora's box of reimbursement and misuse of public money".

The High Court order on September 18, 2020, came on a petition filed by the NGO 'Justice For All' seeking electronic devices such as laptops or smartphones with high-speed internet packages, for students enrolled under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and DG (Disadvantaged Groups) categories in private schools. Filing the appeal, the Delhi government said the decision of conducting online classes was taken "voluntarily" by private schools and never intended or directed by the Delhi government.

The government schools have been providing education in a "blended mode" (online and in-person) ever since in-person classes were suspended in March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It said, "Such voluntary activity is outside the purview of the Right to Education (RTE) Act and therefore beyond the scope of application of Section 12 (1)(c). However, whatever the facilities extended by private schools to attract the fee-paying children cannot be denied to the 25 per cent EWS students as the central idea of RTE Act..."

The government in an appeal said if private schools can afford to provide online education, then they are bound to give inclusive education to EWS students as well and the government was not obliged to reimburse the capital expenditure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia records less than 15,000 cases in past 24 hours for first time since mid-October

Moscow Russia, February 10 ANISputnik Russias single-day increase in COVID-19 cases fell below 15,000 for the first time since October 17, as 14,494 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours down from 15,019 the day before, the response...

South Africa scraps AstraZeneca vaccine, will give J&J jabs

South Africa will give the unapproved Johnson Johnson vaccine to its front-line health care workers beginning next week as a study to see what protection it provides from COVID-19, particularly against the variant dominant in South Africa,...

Rescuers deploy drone to search for trapped workers in flooded Himalayan tunnel

Rescuers flew a drone inside a tunnel in the Indian Himalayas to look for 35 construction workers believed trapped there since a surge of water and debris swept down a mountain valley destroying dams and bridges, officials said on Wednesday...

TTK Prestige Q3 net up 39 pc at Rs 84 cr

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige Ltd on Wednesday reported a 39.26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 83.84 crore for the third quarter ended December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.20 crore in October-Dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021