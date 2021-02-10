Left Menu

Goa: Navy's Marine Commandos rescue woman from Mandovi river

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:05 IST
Goa: Navy's Marine Commandos rescue woman from Mandovi river
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy's Marine Commandosrescued a woman who fell off a bridge and plunged into MandoviRiver in Goa, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the Panaji police, the incident tookplace on Tuesday afternoon, when a woman in her late 30s fellinto the river.

Marine Commandos of the Navy, who were on theirroutine sortie, noticed the woman falling off the PanajiBridge into the river, a spokesperson of the Navy said.

''The boat was immediately diverted to the scene, andone of the personnel dived into the water to rescue thewoman,'' the spokesman said.

The woman was brought on to the boat and was givenfirst aid at the nearby naval jetty, he said, adding that thewoman was found to be in good health after a medicalexamination.

Meanwhile, the woman is being questioned to ascertainthe cause for the fall, a spokesperson from Panaji policesaid.

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

