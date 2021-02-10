Conrad Sangma apprises Gadkari of various road projects in Meghalaya
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here in Shillong and apprised him of the progress of various road projects in the state
In a tweet, Sangma said that further support has been sought from the Ministry to improve connectivity in the state.
"Had the opportunity to call on Union Minister for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari ji and apprised him on the progress of various road projects in the State. Have sought further support from the Ministry to improve road connectivity in Meghalaya," the CM tweeted. (ANI)
