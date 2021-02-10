Left Menu

Gutka row: Madras HC quashes fresh notices issued to DMK MLAs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:54 IST
Gutka row: Madras HC quashes fresh notices issued to DMK MLAs

The Madras High Court on Wednesdayquashed the fresh notices issued by the Tamil Nadu AssemblyPrivileges Committee to 18 DMK MLAs, including the Leader ofthe Opposition M K Stalin for displaying sachets of bannedgutka in the House in 2017.

Gutkha (chewing tobacco) has been banned in Tamil Nadusince 2013.

Senior advocate R Shanmugasundaram, who represented theopposition MLAs, said Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana quashedthe notices issued by the Assembly committee.

In August last year, a bench of then Chief Justice A PSahi and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, while settingaside the earlier notices issued to the DMK legislators, hadhowever, granted liberty to authorities for initiation of theprivilege proceedings afresh.

Subsequently, notices were issued for a second time inSeptember 2020, on the eve of the then Assembly session.

Shanmugasundaram told reporters it was submitted in thecourt that the MLAs' intention was to highlight theavailability of gutka despite a government ban and thereforethere was ''no basis'' for the notices.

Meanwhile, Stalin said in a Facebook post that the DMKMLAs had displayed the gutka sachets to ''point out'' at itsfree'' availability.

Referring to the Assembly committee issuing a secondnotice, he said the government ''could have shown the sameconcern in preventing the sale of gutka''.

He said that if his party is elected to power in thecoming assembly elections in the state, the sale of gutka willbe ''completely banned.'' PTI SA APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prominent Indian restaurant in Singapore to be charged in court for breaching COVID-19 measures

Singapores leading Indian restaurant chain Banana Leaf Apolo will be charged in a court next week with breaching multiple safe management measures, including having a self-service buffet, at its outlet in the Little India precinct.This came...

Two minors held for killing 10-year-old girl: Police

Two minor boys were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly killing a 10-year-old girl in Baberu police station area of the district, police said.The girl was killed on Sunday when she had gone out of her house to a nearby field, Bandas Addi...

Govt committed to implementing new farm laws: PEA Sanjeev Sanyal

The government remains committed to implementing new farm laws in spirit because they are good particularly for small farmers, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said on Wednesday amid the ongoing protest against these laws.As part o...

National Minimum Wage to increase to R21.69 per hour from 1 March

The National Minimum Wage NMW will increase to R21.69 per hour from 1 March.The 93c increment was announced by Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, on Tuesday.This development is in line with the NMW legislation that came into effe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021