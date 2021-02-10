2 drug-peddlers from Kerala held with hashish oil, cannabis

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI): Two drug-peddlers from Keralahave been arrested here and psychotropic drug substancesworth Rs 12 lakh seized from them, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Anagesh and Md Farris had 1.3 litres ofhashish oil and two kg of cannabis, they said.

A case has been registered, they added.

