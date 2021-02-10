2 drug-peddlers from Kerala held with hashish oil, cannabis

2 drug-peddlers from Kerala held with hashish oil, cannabisPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:59 IST
Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI): Two drug-peddlers from Keralahave been arrested here and psychotropic drug substancesworth Rs 12 lakh seized from them, police said on Wednesday.
The accused Anagesh and Md Farris had 1.3 litres ofhashish oil and two kg of cannabis, they said.
A case has been registered, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Keralahave
- Bengaluru
- Md Farris
- Feb 10
- Anagesh
ALSO READ
ISL 7: Hyderabad face Bengaluru test in bid to gain momentum
Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Wednesday.
Hyderabad face Bengaluru test in ISL
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala released after completion of four year jail term in connection with an assets case, say authorities in Bengaluru.
Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities.