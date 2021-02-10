Reservation demands: Govt will do whatever is possible within the ambit of law and constitution- CM

Amid demands from variouscommunities in the state for better reservation, KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that hisgovernment would do whatever was possible within the ambit ofthe law and the Constitution.

''We will put in honest efforts to do whatever is possiblewithin the ambit of the Constitution and law.

What has been done in other states in the country, I cando it here,'' he told reporters here in response to a question.

The Chief Minister said the matter was being discussedand after consulting legal experts, the Advocate General andother important people, government would try to do whateverwas possible.

There have been demands to revise the reservation for thePanchamasali Lingayat, Kuruba and Valmiki communities.

While the Panchamasali sect are asking for Category 2Astatus, the Kurubas are agitating for the Scheduled Tribe tag.

The Valmiki community too has been demanding that thereservation for ST be hiked from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Pontiffs of these politically influential communities areleading the agitation, pushing the Yediyurappa-led governmentto a difficult spot.

Kudalasangama Panchamasali Mutt pontiff Basava JayaMrutyunjaya Swami, who is spearheading the Category 2A stir,is leading a padayatra to Bengaluru to press for their demand.

Yediyurappa recently ordered the Karnataka StateCommission for Backward Classes to prepare a report onincluding the Panchamasali sub-sect under Category 2A.

The Kurubas too had recently organised a padayatra, ledby Kaginele Kanakaguru Peeta seer Niranjanandapuri Swami, fromKaginele to Bengaluru and had organised a mammoth rally onSunday near here, demanding the ST tag.

They are currently OBCs in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeetha Seer PrasannanandaSwami has warned that he would go on an indefinite fast if thehike in reservation was not announced within a month.

