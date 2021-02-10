Left Menu

Reservation demands: Govt will do whatever is possible within the ambit of law and constitution- CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:21 IST
Reservation demands: Govt will do whatever is possible within the ambit of law and constitution- CM

Amid demands from variouscommunities in the state for better reservation, KarnatakaChief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that hisgovernment would do whatever was possible within the ambit ofthe law and the Constitution.

''We will put in honest efforts to do whatever is possiblewithin the ambit of the Constitution and law.

What has been done in other states in the country, I cando it here,'' he told reporters here in response to a question.

The Chief Minister said the matter was being discussedand after consulting legal experts, the Advocate General andother important people, government would try to do whateverwas possible.

There have been demands to revise the reservation for thePanchamasali Lingayat, Kuruba and Valmiki communities.

While the Panchamasali sect are asking for Category 2Astatus, the Kurubas are agitating for the Scheduled Tribe tag.

The Valmiki community too has been demanding that thereservation for ST be hiked from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Pontiffs of these politically influential communities areleading the agitation, pushing the Yediyurappa-led governmentto a difficult spot.

Kudalasangama Panchamasali Mutt pontiff Basava JayaMrutyunjaya Swami, who is spearheading the Category 2A stir,is leading a padayatra to Bengaluru to press for their demand.

Yediyurappa recently ordered the Karnataka StateCommission for Backward Classes to prepare a report onincluding the Panchamasali sub-sect under Category 2A.

The Kurubas too had recently organised a padayatra, ledby Kaginele Kanakaguru Peeta seer Niranjanandapuri Swami, fromKaginele to Bengaluru and had organised a mammoth rally onSunday near here, demanding the ST tag.

They are currently OBCs in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Maharshi Valmiki Gurupeetha Seer PrasannanandaSwami has warned that he would go on an indefinite fast if thehike in reservation was not announced within a month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security, marking World Day

Pulses also called legumes are the edible seeds of plants from the pea family, cultivated for human consumption. 10th February is WorldPulsesDay Pulses are not only packed with nutrients but they help combat climate change, increase bi...

Rajasthan Congress MLA reaches state assembly on tractor to support protesting farmers

Congress MLA from Bamanwas Indira Meena on Wednesday reached the Rajasthan Assembly here on a tractor on the first day of the budget session to extend her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. I am in support of the f...

Malaysia reports 3,288 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 3,288 new coronavirus infections, raising the cumulative total to 251,694 cases.Health authorities also reported 14 deaths, bringing total fatalities up to 923. Also Read Malaysia reports 3,680 new coronavirus...

For Wuhan woman who lost family members to COVID-19, a bitter Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year holiday that begins on Friday will be tinged with sorrow for Deng Wei, a 26-year-old resident of Chinas central city of Wuhan.Instead of celebrating, she will commemorate the deaths of her father and grandmother during la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021