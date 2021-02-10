Left Menu

Former government officer booked for misappropriating pension fund of over Rs 25 lakh in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:49 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday booked a former Finance department official for being allegedly involved in misappropriating pension funds to the tune of over Rs 25 lakh, an official said.

The case against ex-head cashier of Reasi Treasury Thakur Dass was registered following a written communication from Deputy Director (Central), Accounts and Treasuries, Finance department, Mohammad Iqbal Ganaie, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch, Jammu, said.

The complainant alleged Dass, who was entrusted with the payment of pensions to the rightful claimants and have domain over the government exchequer, deliberately and fraudulently credited Rs 24,85,340 into an account of his daughter-in-law, Madhu Rani, and also transferred Rs 31,775 into his personal account by misusing his official position, he said.

''The omission and commission on the part of Dass prima facie constitute an offence punishable under relevant sections of law. Accordingly, a formal criminal case was registered for in-depth investigation,'' the spokesperson added.

