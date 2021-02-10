Left Menu

Gujarat civic polls: AAP promises 'Delhi model' for Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:32 IST
Replication of ''Delhi model'',setting up of a school in each ward besides mohalla clinicsthat will provide free treatment, and operating a fleet ofpollution-free buses are some of the promises made by the AamAadmi Party (AAP) in its eight-point ''guarantee card'' for theforthcoming Ahmedabad civic polls.

The AAP has fielded 154 candidates for the electionsto Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), which will go topolls along with five other civic bodies on February 21.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting for thefirst time on all seats in the elections to local bodies inGujarat, which are scheduled to be held in two phases onFebruary 21 and 28.

The ''guarantee card'' for voters of Ahmedabad which wasreleased on Wednesday, lays emphasis on areas like education,health, tax, parking and public transport, culture and sports,environment, public amenities, and others.

''The AAP will do for the AMC (Ahmedabad MunicipalCorporation) what it has done for Delhi in terms of health,education, women's safety, sports, etc., as promised in ourguarantee card,'' the party's Ahmedabad zonal organisingsecretary Hasmukh Patel told reporters.

He said, like Delhi, a school will be set up in eachward of the AMC and more teachers will be recruited.

''Education should be such that there will be no needfor students to take tuitions,'' Patel said.

The AAP will also set up a mohalla clinic in each wardin Ahmedabad, where people can get international qualityhealth services free of cost, he said.

The party has also promised nutritious mid-day mealsfor students in civic-run schools.

Apart from this, the party's ''guarantee card'' alsopromises operating 500 buses for the population of 10 lakh,setting up sports complex in each zone, taking actionagainst the industrial units releasing pollutants in streams,holding mohalla meetings before preparing civic budgets. Italso promises ridding the city from the menace of stray cattleand dogs.

The AAP has also released a ''report card'' saying itcontinues to engage with the public by holding rallies overvarious civic issues such as the number of city buses,drinking water facilities in certain areas, removal ofencroachment, illegal hoardings, etc.

AAP's leaders from Delhi have been campaigningaggressively for the elections to the municipal corporations,with Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh recently holdingroadshows and addressing the public in Ahmedabad, Surat andRajkot.

Elections to six municipal corporations will be heldon February 21 and that for municipalities, districtpanchayats and taluka panchayats on February 28.

Results will be declared on February 23 for the firstphase and on March 2 for the second phase.

