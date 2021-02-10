Two murder accused hacked to death in TN

Two murder accused were hacked todeath by a group of people on a road in broad day light hereon Wednesday while returning home after appearing in a court,police said.

The two men, aged 30 and 38, were walking on a narrowstreet in Veerppanchatram locality around 2 pm when the gangof around 7-8 people waylaid and attacked them with sharpedged weapons, killing them on the spot, before fleeing thescene, they said.

The two, prime accused in the murder of a person in 2018,were returning home after attending trial proceedings in thesessions court when the gang attacked them fatally.

Police said they suspect it could be an act of revenge forthe earlier crime, adding special teams have been formed tonab the assailants.

