TikTok sale to Walmart, Oracle takes back seat as Biden reviews security - WSJ

Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc's plan to buy TikTok's U.S. operations has been pushed back indefinitely, as President Joe Biden reviews Donald Trump's efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Trump's administration had cited national security concerns in its targeting of TikTok, arguing that the personal data of U.S. users could be obtained by China's government. TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, denies the allegation. Discussions have continued between representatives of TikTok's parent ByteDance and U.S. national security officials, the report (https://on.wsj.com/3a6KA8z) said, citing people familiar with the matter.

TikTok, Oracle and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

