Left Menu

Father, stepmother arrested for torturing kids

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:25 IST
Father, stepmother arrested for torturing kids

Malappuram (Kerala) Feb 10 (PTI): The father andstepmother of two children have been arrestedfor allegedlytorturing and denying them food, police said on Wednesday.

The family resides at Mampad in nearby Nilambur buthail from Viruthambalam in Tamil Nadu.

The biological mother had died a few months ago, thepolice said.

The children a 10-year-old boy and a five-year-oldgirl - have been admitted to the Nilambur district hospitalfor treatment of fatigue for want of food.

Sources in the Child Welfare Committee said the childrenwere apparently injured and weak due to isolation in a closedroom without food.

The children were locked up in the room whenever theaccused went out for casual work, they said.

This came to light after a woman informed the police.

A case has been registered against the father andstepmother under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection ofChildren) Act, 2000, among other charges, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FHRAI seeks meeting with PM for support to hospitality sector

The Federation of Hotel Restaurant Associations of India FHRAI has sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him about the hardships faced by the industry and seek relief in view of COVID-19-induced crisis.The FHRAI has...

Bahrain authorises Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - Bahrain TV

Bahrain has authorised Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Bahrain TVs twitter account said on Wednesday.Bahrain already uses the PfizerBioNTech, vaccine, one manufactured by Chinese state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinop...

Yemen's Houthis say they carried out drone attack on Saudi airport

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a drone attack on Saudi Arabias Abha airport on Wednesday which the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said caused a fire in a civilian aircraft.Houthi military spokesman...

SONA to run smoothly: Presiding Officers of Parliament

The Presiding Officers of Parliament say they are confident that tomorrows State of the Nation Address SONA will run smoothly. Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said this when reading a statement of the Presiding Officers on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021