Father, stepmother arrested for torturing kids

Malappuram (Kerala) Feb 10 (PTI): The father andstepmother of two children have been arrestedfor allegedlytorturing and denying them food, police said on Wednesday.

The family resides at Mampad in nearby Nilambur buthail from Viruthambalam in Tamil Nadu.

The biological mother had died a few months ago, thepolice said.

The children a 10-year-old boy and a five-year-oldgirl - have been admitted to the Nilambur district hospitalfor treatment of fatigue for want of food.

Sources in the Child Welfare Committee said the childrenwere apparently injured and weak due to isolation in a closedroom without food.

The children were locked up in the room whenever theaccused went out for casual work, they said.

This came to light after a woman informed the police.

A case has been registered against the father andstepmother under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection ofChildren) Act, 2000, among other charges, they said.

