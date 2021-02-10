Two arrested for masquerading as reporters, extorting money from doctors

Two persons have been arrestedfor allegedly masquerading as reporters and blackmailing andextorting money from leading doctors of the city bythreatening to broadcast fake news against them in a YouTubechannel, police said on Wednesday.

The two were arrested following complaints byAgartala Press Club.

Among those who had been targetted by the tworacketeers were well known pathologist Sanjoy Nath, WestTripura district health officer Sangita Chakraborty andgastroenterologist Amitabha Roy, the police said.

They demanded as much as Rs one lakh from their preysand the doctors had contacted the Press Club for help.

Agartala Press Club secretary Pranab Sarkar said hecalled the sham reporters and the doctors and discussed thematter in front of other members of the club before handingover the two men to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)