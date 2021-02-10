Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Following are today's commodities

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Following are today's commoditiesPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:33 IST
prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-4900: Medium 4000-4400: Jowar 2200-2800:Jaggery Cube 3600-3800: Jaggery ball 4300-4400: Coriander Seed7200-9500: Chilies fine 26000-30000: Potato Big 1200-1500:Medium 900-1100: Onion Big 3500-4000: Medium 3000-3500: Small2500-3000: Tamarind12000-17000: Garlic 8000-12000: Horsegram3000-4000: Wheat 2500-2800Turmeric 8000-1200: Turdhal 9000-11000: Green gram dhal 9000-10000: Black gram dal 9000-13000:Bengal Gramdhal 5500-7000: Mustard 6000-6500: Gingely 11000-11500: Sugar 3700-3800: Groundnut Seed 9000-11000: Copra10000-18000.
Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil (10kg):1900-2200 Gingelly oil: 1700-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2100-2700.
