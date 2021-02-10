Left Menu

Three dead as car collides with tractor trolley in UP's Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:36 IST
Three people died and over a dozen were injured in a collision between a tractor trolley and a car near a village here on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Sixty-year-old Hukmi, his wife Ramvati (60), and 54-year-old Savitri died when the car rammed against the tractor trolley and overturned while attempting to overtake it on Nation Highway 2 near Azizpur village under the Kosi Kalan police station, they said.

''While the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, all 14 injured have been shifted to various hospitals,'' Inspector Pramod Pawar said.

