Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny flies to Germany from Russia -Ifax

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has flown to Germany from Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent.

