Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny flies to Germany from Russia -Ifax

Wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny flies to Germany from Russia -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:01 IST
Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has flown to Germany from Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.
Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
