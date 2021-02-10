Left Menu

Police recover Assam Rifles' ammunition stolen from truck in UP's Firozabad; three arrested

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:31 IST
Cartridges and firearm magazines stolen from an Assam Rifles truck here two days ago were recovered on Wednesday from three miscreants, who were arrested after an encounter with police personnel.

Two bags containing nine magazines and 180 cartridges were stolen from the truck carrying arms and ammunition of the force from Shillong to New Delhi on Monday when the vehicle had stopped on Jalesar Road for a night halt, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Pandey said.

A theft report was filed by Assam Rifles Unit 3 jawan Awadhesh Kumar after which police teams were deployed to work out the case, he said, adding that the cartridges were recovered on Wednesday from the arrested trio.

The accused used to target vehicles parked along the highway and steal goods while the passengers slept, the SSP said.

The main accused, Ajay, alias Pakaudi, has several cases of loot and theft lodged against him at different police stations, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

