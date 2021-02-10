VK Singh says his remarks on LAC were 'distorted'

Left Menu

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and former Army chief General VK Singh (retired) on Wednesday clarified that his remarks over the Line of Actual Control were "distorted" adding that they have nothing to do with what he had actually said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:03 IST
Union Minister General VK Singh (retired). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and former Army chief General VK Singh (retired) on Wednesday clarified that his remarks over the Line of Actual Control were "distorted" adding that they have nothing to do with what he had actually said.According to General Singh, the "malicious distortion" of his remarks had given China a platform to cover its own aggression and shift the blame on India."I am more aware of the LAC and the borders. Suggest, do not fall prey to the Chinese propaganda," he said.

"I saw my reported reply to a question in Madurai splashed across social media and the newspapers, wherein I am purported to have said that India has been transgressing the LAC with China, five times to every one ingress of theirs. This distortion could not be further from the truth. I have simply stated the established fact that the borders along the LAC have not been demarcated and until that is done there will always be differing perceptions," read the statement shared by VK Singh on Twitter. Terming China's refusal to settle the border dispute as a "bullying tactic", he reiterated any aggression by the People's Liberation Army would be responded to with "equal or greater level" akin to the Galwan Valley clash.China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said VK Singh had made an "unwitting confession" by saying India had transgressed the LAC on more occasions than China had.Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had demanded Singh's ouster from the Union Cabinet.India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, following aggressive actions by the Chinese army. The two sides have held nine rounds of commander-level talks.

Twenty Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan Valley in June last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

