Two women among 13 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada, Feb 10 (PTI)Thirteen Naxals, three of themcarrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered beforethepolice in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, anofficial said.

Two women Naxals were among those who surrenderedbeforethe police, he said.

Dantewada District Superintendent of Police AbhishekPallava said a campaign launched by the police to encouragerebels tolay down arms has evoked an impressive response,leading to a rise in surrenders by ultras.

Among the 13 Naxals, Jan Militia commander LakhamaMidiyami (35), Dhankaranya Tribal Farmers LabourOrganisationpresident Bhima alias Kamalu Karma (40) and Local GuerrillaSquad (LGS) member Joga Midiyami (28) were carrying a rewardof Rs 1 lakh each, he said.

The SP said the Naxals decided to join the mainstreamof the society after being influenced by the 'LoneVarratu'(return home) campaign.

They were disillusioned by the hollow ideology ofMaoists, Pallava said.

The surrendered Naxals were involved in various crimesincludingmurder, attempt to murder and causing damage toroads, the IPS officer said.

The police handed over Rs 10,000 each to thesurrendered ultras as part of a government policy.

Under the 'LoneVarratu' campaign, banners and postersare put up in native villages of Naxals asking them to shunviolence and return to the mainstream.

During the last eight months, 310 Naxals, 77 of themcarrying rewards,have surrendered inDantewada district, hesaid.

