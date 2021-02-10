HIGHLIGHTS AT 10 PM

These are the top stories at 10 pm: DEL90 LDALL SINOINDIA Chinese, Indian border troops start ''synchronised'' disengagement in eastern Ladakh: China's Defence Ministry Beijing/New Delhi: The frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh started ''synchronised and organised'' disengagement from Wednesday, the Chinese defence ministry said, in what is seen as a forward movement in the overall disengagement process to defuse the over nine-month border standoff. By K J M Varma Nation: PAR43 LS-2NDLD PM Govt respects farmers, their agitation 'sacred': PM Modi, says new system not compulsory New Delhi: The government and Parliament have great respect for farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, and asserted that he holds their agitation ''sacred'', while making a fresh appeal to agitating farmers to resume talks with the Centre.

PAR46 LS-PM-LD PVT SECTOR Modi pitches for pvt enterprise, says if 'babus' belong to country so do youngsters New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the private sector's vital role in the economy and asserted that the culture of ''abusing'' it for votes is no longer acceptable.

DEL87 DL-FARMERS-LD AGITATION Farmers announce 4-hour 'rail roko' on Feb 18; candle marches in respect of Pulwama bravehearts New Delhi: Protesting farmers Wednesday announced a four-hour nationwide rail blockade on February 18 as they renewed their strategy to intensify their agitation, which also included a candle march on February 14 in the memory of those killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

DEL83 UP-FARMERS-3RDLD PRIYANKA Priyanka calls PM heartless, says Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power Saharanpur/Lucknow: Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on over the new farm legislation, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said his heart beats only for his “billionaire friends” and promised that her party will scrap the laws if it comes to power.

DEL39 BIZ-2NDLD TWITTER Twitter restricts certain a/cs within India after govt order, suspends over 500 a/cs New Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday said it has suspended over 500 accounts, and blocked access to several others within India as it partly acceded to a government order to curb spread of misinformation and inflammatory content around farmers' protests.

DEL30 LD UKD-FLOOD U'khand disaster: Drones and more deployed to locate workers trapped in tunnel, 174 still missing Dehradun/Tapovan: Using drones and remote-sensing equipment, rescue teams intensified efforts on Wednesday to reach the 25-35 men trapped in a sludge-choked tunnel since the Uttarakhand glacier disaster three days ago and more than 170 remained missing, hopes of finding them alive fading with every passing hour.

DEL62 DEF-NAVY-EXERCISE Indian Navy undertaking mega exercise in Indian Ocean Region New Delhi: The Indian Navy is carrying out a mega war game involving almost all operational assets like warships, submarines and aircraft over a vast geographical expanse in the Indian Ocean Region to test the force's combat readiness in a complex multi-dimensional scenario, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL31 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the second day in a row.

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

DEL86 RAIL-AC COACHES Railways rolls out AC 3-tier economy class coach New Delhi: Railways on Wednesday rolled out its first air conditioned three-tier economy class coach which is being touted by the ministry to be “synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world''.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 11,067 new cases, 94 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 new infections, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Legal: LGD18 SC-LD VIRAAT SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on dismantling India's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.

Foreign: FGN49 CHINA-INDIA-LD UNSC China harps on 'package solution' for India’s bid to become UNSC permanent member Beijing: China, which has been blocking India's efforts to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, on Wednesday reiterated its stand on New Delhi's bid, and called for evolving a ''package solution'' that is acceptable to all to reform the top organ of the global body.

Sports: SPD14 SPO-CRI-JAFFER-LD UTTARAKHAND Very sad; absolutely wrong: Jaffer rejects allegation of communal approach in selection during Uttarakhand stint Mumbai: Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who recently quit as Uttarakhand coach owing to a dispute with the state association, on Wednesday rejected allegations by the body's officials that he tried to force religion-based selections in the team. PTIHDA

