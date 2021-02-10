Left Menu

Clashes erupt in Pakistan between police and employees demanding pay hike

Several employees leaders were arrested.A group of protestors intercepted the vehicle of Information Minister Shibli Faraz as he was entering his office and demanded the immediate release of all their arrested leaders.Police also blocked the Srinagar Highway linking the new airport with the city to limit the movement of the protestors, causing a massive traffic jam.The protest brought the ministries and government departments and divisions to a standstill, according to officials.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:12 IST
Clashes erupt in Pakistan between police and employees demanding pay hike

Pakistan's capital Islamabad looked like a war zone on Wednesday after clashes erupted between police and the employees who have been demanding a pay hike.

Employees belonging to various ministries of the federal government wanted to enter the Red Zone and hold a sit-in before Parliament but were stopped by the police, resulting in clashes.

Police baton-charged and used tear gas canisters on the protestors repeatedly, prompting the employees to retaliate by pelting stones at the police personnel. Several employees’ leaders were arrested.

A group of protestors intercepted the vehicle of Information Minister Shibli Faraz as he was entering his office and demanded the immediate release of all their arrested leaders.

Police also blocked the Srinagar Highway linking the new airport with the city to limit the movement of the protestors, causing a massive traffic jam.

The protest brought the ministries and government departments and divisions to a standstill, according to officials. The protest started after the talks with the government failed on Tuesday. The government said it was not ready to give the maximum pay hike to the employees.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the government had agreed to a 24 per cent increase in salaries for grades 1-16 employees but they demanded a 40 per cent rise in salaries for all grades from 1 to 22.

A three-member government team headed by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak told the media they were holding talks with the employees to resolve the issue of salaries.

''We are ready to give relief to the employees in the form of a special allowance till the next budget (in June),” he said, adding that the recommendations of the pay and pension commission would be incorporated in the next budget.

Opposition leaders condemned the use of force by the government against the protesting employees.

''Fake rulers should inflict as much harm as they can themselves withstand,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police asking Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26, search for his three friends

Delhi Police is seeking information from actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu about his whereabouts on January 26 when violence took place in the national capital during tractor parade called by protesting farmers, sources said. Police sources ...

Maharashtra: Drug case accused Kshitij Ravi Prasad allowed to travel to Kenya

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 10 ANI The Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS court on Wednesday allowed the former executive of Dharma Productions and accused in a drug case Kshitij Ravi Prasad to travel to Kenya fr...

ILO urges military leaders not to interfere with rights of workers

The Director-General of the International Labour Organization ILO, Guy Ryder, has expressed grave concern about the situation in Myanmar following the removal of the civilian Government by the military.Recalling that the UN Secretary-Genera...

Grant for Metro Ph-IV project, Urban Extension Road-II's early completion: DDA Budget

The DDA on Wednesday approved its annual budget with an outlay of Rs 6,738 cr for various projects, ranging from early completion of the Urban Extension Road-II UER-II to carrying out development works in sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka and Ro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021