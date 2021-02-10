Biden to speak on Myanmar coup Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the U.S. response to the military coup in Myanmar at 1 p.m. The United States has determined the military's actions a coup, triggering restrictions on aid to the country, and Biden has threatened to impose fresh sanctions.Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:47 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the U.S. response to the military coup in Myanmar at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, the White House said.
Biden is expected to announce sanctions on those responsible for the takeover, according to a person familiar with the matter. The United States has determined the military's actions a coup, triggering restrictions on aid to the country, and Biden has threatened to impose fresh sanctions.
