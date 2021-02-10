4 Haryana cops suspended over man's killing during car chase

Four Haryana Police personnel have been suspended after an STF team that was in a hot pursuit of a criminal allegedly killed an innocent man three days ago after mistaking him as the suspect they were looking for.

Home Minister Anil Vij said a strong cognisance of the incident was taken and one policeman, part of the special task force (STF) team from Rohtak who had fired the shot, had been arrested.

Acting on some inputs in a case, the STF team were on Sunday chasing a car in Charkhi Dadri district on Sunday after they had some leads, according to a police official. The deceased was a 27-year-old man from Charkhi Dadri, not the criminal which the STF was looking for in some case.

''It's being investigated how they made this mistake and how the common man got shot. Law will take its course in the case,'' Anil Vij said.

Four police personnel have been placed under suspension, Gurgaon STF Superintendent of Police Virender Vij said over the phone.

An FIR in the case has been registered at Charkhi Dadri, police said, adding the person who got shot in the incident was travelling in a car with some others. PTI SUN VSDHMB

