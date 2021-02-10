Biden announces sanctions on Myanmar military leaders

Biden announces sanctions on Myanmar military leadersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:59 IST
The United States is imposing new sanctions on those responsible for the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar and any entities linked to them, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.
Biden said Washington would identify the first round of targets this week and would impose strong export controls as well as be ready to impose additional measures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Washington
- The United States
- Biden
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Pro-Khalistan group gathers in Washington in support of Indian farmers
Myanmar prioritises healthcare workers as it launches vaccination drive
Israel-Sudan signing ceremony in Washington within months, minister says
Myanmar launches vaccination drive, prioritises frontline healthcare workers
Myanmar health workers receive first COVID-19 vaccinations