10 kg cannabis seized in Tripura

In a joint operation, theTripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have recovered10 kg cannabis in Sepahijala district, a senior officer saidon Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of policemen and BSFpersonnel launched a search operation on Tuesday night inTakchapara village, about 60 kms from here, and thwarted anattack by the suspected smugglers before recovering thecontraband, he said.

BSF officials were not available for comments on theoperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)