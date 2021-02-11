Left Menu

J&K ACB attaches properties of graft-accused Kashmir Administrative Service officer

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:32 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday attached properties worth lakhs of rupees of a Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer, an official said.

The properties of Noor Alam, Deputy Secretary (ARI and Training department) in Jammu and Kashmir administration, at Bathindi were attached in a case related to his alleged involvement in amassing assets disproportionate to his known and lawful sources of income, the spokesperson of the anti-graft body said.

He said a verification was conducted pertaining to the allegations against the officer and it surfaced that the public servant had accumulated various assets which included both movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees in his name and in the name of his family members and relatives.

It also surfaced during the course of inquiry that the suspect has made huge investments in purchase of a flat and land in Jammu, the spokesman said.

On the basis of findings of the verification, a case was registered under relevant sections of the law and the investigation was started.

It was found that the accused was initially appointed as village-level worker in 1992 and rose to the position of deputy secretary, ARI and training department.

“During this period, the accused has accumulated huge assets movable/immovable by investing proceeds of his ill-gotten money in such properties. The accumulation was raised by accused either in his own name or in the name of his family members by abuse of his official position,” he said.

Searches were conducted at his residence during which incriminating documents relating to purchase of property, flats, investment in policies and bank balance were found, he said.

''Accordingly proceedings under section 8-B of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act were initiated against the accused during which properties worth lakhs were attached,” the spokesperson said.

He said there is another case registered in 2018 against the accused and others for abuse of official position and misappropriation of public funds which is also under investigation of the ACB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

