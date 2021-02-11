Telangana's Manasa Varanasi crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020

Telangana's Manasa Varanasi crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 01:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 01:26 IST
Manasa Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, on Wednesday night emerged as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020.
While Haryana's Manika Sheokand was declared VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020, Uttar Pradesh's Manya Singh was crowned VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 - runner-up.
The jury panel comprised actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat and renowned designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.
The opening round of the pageant was led by Miss World Asia 2019 Suman Rao.
VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 was co-powered by Sephora and Roposo. The grand finale will be telecast on February 28 on Colors TV channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Share of women judges in subordinate courts highest in Telangana, least in Jharkhand:Report
Odisha, Haryana, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra among better performing states with over 35 pc vaccination coverage of healthcare workers: Govt.
Man axed to death in Telangana
Telangana is fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, says Assembly Speaker
6 killed as lorry, auto collide head-on in Telangana