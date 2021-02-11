Left Menu

KPMG UK chairman steps aside as firm probes comments to staff

We take this matter very seriously and will not comment further while the investigation is ongoing," she said in an emailed statement. The Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday reported that Michael apologized after telling consultants in an online meeting to "stop moaning" about the impact of the pandemic on their work lives.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 01:54 IST
KPMG UK chairman steps aside as firm probes comments to staff

KPMG UK chairman Bill Michael is stepping aside while the accounting firm probes comments he made this week, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday after a report that Michael dismissed staff concerns about job stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KPMG spokeswoman said that after a staff meeting on Monday, KPMG started an independent probe into Michael's comments. "Michael has decided to step aside from his duties as Chair while the investigation is underway. We take this matter very seriously and will not comment further while the investigation is ongoing," she said in an emailed statement.

The Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday reported that Michael apologized after telling consultants in an online meeting to "stop moaning" about the impact of the pandemic on their work lives. He said staff should stop "playing the victim card," and two insiders reported he told staff that he was meeting clients for coffee despite lockdown rules and dismissed unconscious bias as "complete crap," the newspaper added.

Michael later apologised to staff in an email, according to the newspaper. "I know that words matter and I regret the ones I chose to use today. I think lockdown is proving difficult for all of us. I am very sorry for what I said and the way that I said it," he said, according to the newspaper.

His remarks triggered angry responses from some staff on an app used to post comments anonymously during the meeting, the newspaper reported. The newspaper also reported that Michael's suggestion that staff needed to stop complaining and work harder was badly received as a staff poll at the beginning of the meeting showed a high percentage of consultants said they were struggling to cope during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden is "interested in getting all the facts" about China and origins of COVID-19

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he wants to know all the facts when he was asked about punishing China for possibly not disclosing all of its information on the coronavirus that first appeared in its country slightly more than a year ...

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Obamacare law

President Joe Bidens administration on Wednesday told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Obamacare healthcare law should be upheld, reversing the position taken by the government under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.The court in Novem...

Biden announces new sanctions against Myanmar generals after coup

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb. 1. Biden said the executive order would ...

Former TPG Capital exec admits paying $50,000 to rig son's college entrance exam

A former senior executive at private equity firm TPG Capital pleaded guilty on Wednesday to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme by paying 50,000 to rig his sons college entrance exam results.Bill McGlashan, 57, appe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021