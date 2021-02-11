Biden is "interested in getting all the facts" about China and origins of COVID-19

Biden is "interested in getting all the facts" about China and origins of COVID-19Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 02:21 IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he wants to know all the facts when he was asked about "punishing" China for possibly not disclosing all of its information on the coronavirus that first appeared in its country slightly more than a year ago and is now killing thousands each day in a global pandemic.
"I'm interested in getting all the facts," Biden said when a reporter asked if he has "any interest in punishing China for not being truthful about COVID last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
