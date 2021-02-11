U.S. calls on Turkey to immediately release jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala

The United States on Wednesday called on Turkey to immediately release philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been detained for more than three years without conviction. "The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy," the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, urging Turkey to abide by the European Court of Human Rights rulings.

A Turkish court on Friday ruled to combine the two cases against Kavala after an appeals court overturned his acquittal in one of them.

