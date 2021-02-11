Left Menu

EU rejects most UK demands on Northern Ireland trade, concedes on steel

In a letter to British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said the EU executive arm was "examining possible amendments" to make steel imports into Northern Ireland from Britain count against the tariffs quota given by the EU to Britain. But the EU rejected calls for more time, until Jan 1, 2023, for British supermarkets and their suppliers to adjust to the new customs border on the Irish Sea for goods shipped to the province, including chilled meat, parcels and medicines.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-02-2021 05:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 05:25 IST
EU rejects most UK demands on Northern Ireland trade, concedes on steel

The European Union rejected on Wednesday most of Britain's demands for easier trade with Northern Ireland but said it was examining more flexibility on steel. In a letter to British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said the EU executive arm was "examining possible amendments" to make steel imports into Northern Ireland from Britain count against the tariffs quota given by the EU to Britain.

But the EU rejected calls for more time, until Jan 1, 2023, for British supermarkets and their suppliers to adjust to the new customs border on the Irish Sea for goods shipped to the province, including chilled meat, parcels and medicines. The customs border between Britain and Northern Ireland was created as part of the deal on Britain's exit from the European Union so as to prevent the creation of a hard border between the province and the rest of the island of Ireland.

"As regards additional flexibilities concerning the application of Union law applicable in Northern Ireland with regard to meat products, export health certificates and parcel and express services I would like to recall that blanket derogations ... cannot be agreed beyond what the Protocol foresees already," Sefcovic wrote. Sefcovic is due to meet Gove on Thursday in London for further talks.

Gove also asked on Feb. 3 for the removal of barriers on pet travel between Britain and Northern Ireland and movement of seed potatoes and other plants and plant products, but the EU appeared to reject that as well. "As regards the issue of pet travel between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of movements of seed potatoes and other plants and plant products, any flexibility would entail the United Kingdom committing to align with the relevant EU rules," Sefcovic said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Amsterdam ousts London as Europes top share trading hub httpson.ft.com3tP2HaE - KPMGs UK boss...

Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned about an explosion of risk from digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could also help fight crime and reduce inequality. In re...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 169,760 - health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,328 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 169,760.The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher t...

In chilling video, Democrats focus Trump trial on mob's threat to his fellow Republicans

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trumps impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security video on Wednesday showing members of the pro-Trump mob searching the building for his vice president, chantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021