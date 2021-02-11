Suu Kyi aide among new wave of arrests in Myanmar - party official

Left Menu

One of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's closest aides, Kyaw Tint Swe, was detained overnight in a new wave of arrests following last week's military coup, an official of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party said in a post on Facebook. Kyaw Tint Swe had served as Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor under Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the Feb. 1 coup.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 11-02-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 06:15 IST
One of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's closest aides, Kyaw Tint Swe, was detained overnight in a new wave of arrests following last week's military coup, an official of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party said in a post on Facebook.

Kyaw Tint Swe had served as Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor under Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the Feb. 1 coup. NLD information committee member Kyi Toe said Kyaw Tint Swe and four others had been taken from their homes.

Myanmar authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters was unable to confirm the arrests independently. Scores of officials have been detained since the coup. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin)

