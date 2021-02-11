Tennis-Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clash

Tennis-Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clashReuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-02-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 09:05 IST
World number one Ash Barty suffered a meltdown on the brink of victory but regathered herself to fend off compatriot Daria Gavrilova 6-1 7-6(7) and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday. Barty, who came onto centre court with her left thigh heavily strapped, served for the match at 5-2 but was broken twice in a hail of unforced errors, allowing wildcard Gavrilova to drag the contest deep into a tiebreak.
Fortunately for Barty, Gavrilova reprieved her twice with unforced errors on set point and then coughed up another on match point to surrender on a steamy day at Rod Laver Arena. Barty will meet the winner of Ekaterina Alexandrova and Barbora Krejcikova for a place in the fourth round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gavrilova
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Ash Barty
- Australian Open
- Daria Gavrilova
- Barty