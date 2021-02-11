Left Menu

Automobile theft gang busted in Hyderabad, four held, 38 vehicles seized

The Hyderabad Police busted an alleged automobile theft gang and arrested four persons on Wednesday and has claimed to have seized 38 two-wheeler worth Rs 30 lakhs from their possession.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-02-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 10:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"The Hyderabad Police has busted four members of automobile theft offenders gang. The four members are accused of committing theft of two wheels pertaining to private bike rental services at the metro stations of Hyderabad. The police has seized 38 two-wheelers worth Rs 30 lakhs rupees along with 16 fabricated vehicle documents, 2 GPS trackers, 3 cell phones and 1 manual locker sets," said Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, while speaking to media.

He said that the theft gang consists of seven members including three receivers of the stolen two-wheelers. The police have identified the accused as MD Rizwan, MD Yaseen, Mir Hamza and Mohd Wajeed. The other three receivers Syed Ahmed Mehedi, MA Aziz and Numan are absconding.

Explaining the modus operandi, the Commissioner of Hyderabad said that they allegedly towed the two-wheelers from metro stations here in Hyderabad to an isolated place to remove the GPS tracker, the logo of the rental service company and replaced them with a manual locking system. They also fabricated the registration documents to sell them off to unsuspecting buyers for a cost ranging from 15,000 rupees to 20,000 rupees. (ANI)

