Left Menu

SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi's bail plea in anti-CAA protests case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:00 IST
SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi's bail plea in anti-CAA protests case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in a Guwahati jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi's bail plea, saying, ''We will not consider the petition at this stage.'' The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

Gogoi has challenged a January 7 order of the Gauhati High Court, which rejected his bail plea in a case related to his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSS) and Raijor Dal leader Gogoi is lodged in the Guwahati central jail since his arrest in December 2019.

He was arrested on December 12, 2019 as a preventive measure, while protests against the CAA in the northeastern state raged on and resulted in violence at several places.

Gogoi's case was subsequently handed over to the NIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' aimed at ending corruption by

Bua-Bhatija, says Amit Shah attacking Mamata Banerjee,nephew Abhishek....

US President Biden announces sanctions against military leaders of Myanmar

US President Joe Biden has announced a series of sanctions on the military leaders of Myanmar in response to their recent action to overthrow a democratically elected leadership in a coup.Tens of thousands have turned out in street protests...

India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake

India and China have agreed to pull back troops from a bitterly contested lake area high in the western Himalayas, the Indian defence minister said on Thursday, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border. Rajnath ...

Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78

Porn purveyor Larry Flynt, who built Hustler magazine into an adult entertainment juggernaut that included casinos, films, websites and other enterprises as he relentlessly championed First Amendment rights, has died at age 78. Flynt, who h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021