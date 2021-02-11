SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi's bail plea in anti-CAA protests case

The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in a Guwahati jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi's bail plea, saying, ''We will not consider the petition at this stage.'' The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

Gogoi has challenged a January 7 order of the Gauhati High Court, which rejected his bail plea in a case related to his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad (KMSS) and Raijor Dal leader Gogoi is lodged in the Guwahati central jail since his arrest in December 2019.

He was arrested on December 12, 2019 as a preventive measure, while protests against the CAA in the northeastern state raged on and resulted in violence at several places.

Gogoi's case was subsequently handed over to the NIA.

