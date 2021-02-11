Left Menu

7 IAS officers arrested for corruption in past 3 years: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) were arrested in the last three years, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, ''As per information received from 27 state governments/Union Territories, 7 officers belonging to Indian Administrative Service have been arrested for corruption during the last three years.'' According to information received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, one Indian Police Service (IPS) officer serving under the Uttar Pradesh government was found involved in a criminal case during the period from September 2020 till date, Singh said.

''The said IPS officer has been placed under suspension and disciplinary proceedings have also been initiated against him by the state government,'' he added.

