Left Menu

IP address of US-based One Signal unblocked in October last year: Centre to HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:15 IST
IP address of US-based One Signal unblocked in October last year: Centre to HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had in October last year itself unblocked the IP address of US-based One Signal Inc. providing services including mobile and web push notifications.

The submission was made before Justice Prathiba M Singh by the lawyer appearing for the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology in response to the plea of the US company which has claimed that its IP address was blocked without giving it a hearing or reasons.

The court listed the matter for hearing on March 1 after the lawyer for the petitioner-company said he needs time to verify whether such an order has been issued by DoT.

Central government standing counsel Apoorv Kurup and advocate Nidhi Mittal, appearing for the ministry, told the court that DoT has already issued an order on October 9, 2020 unblocking the IP address of the US company.

The ministry also told the court that the unblocking order has also been communicated to all the internet service providers.

One Signal Inc., in its plea, has contended that the blockage has violated the company's right to do business in India which has resulted in creating imparity between it and others. It has also claimed the blockage has resulted in loss of business and livelihood to the company as the customers are not able to avail and take the benefits of its services.

"The petitioner is a company based in the United States of America and provides services including mobile and web push notifications which is an important and essential communication channel built into every mobile device sold today. Push notifications help in delivering timely and relevant information to users and are the first and often, most essential communication channel used by web based and mobile applications," it has said in its petition.

It has said that in July 2020, it came to the notice of the company that its IP address -- 104.18.225.52 -- has suddenly been blocked by various internet service providers (ISPs) including Airtel, TATA and Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd without issuing any intimation or any opportunity of being heard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

The African Unions disease control body is in discussions with Johnson Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccina...

SP leader demands repeal of farm laws, guarantee on MSP in Rajya Sabha

SP leader Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Thursday demanded a repeal of three contentious farm laws and pitched for a new law to make minimum support price MSP mandatory for the procurement of agriculture produce.Farmers are protesting against ...

Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag o...

UPDATE 7-Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021