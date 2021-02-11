Left Menu

One more arrested in KPSC FDA exam paper leak case

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:50 IST
The Central Crime Branchprobing the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) FirstDivision Assistant exam paper leak case arrested one moreperson on Thursday taking the total number of those arrestedto over 20.

According to police, the arrested person has beenidentified as Venkatesh.

He is the brother of another accused Rachappa, who isalready in police custody.

The paper leak came to light on January 22, a dayprior to the exam, following which the KPSC postponed the examfor an indefinite period.

Among those who have been arrested are a few policemenand staff of the KPSC.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

