Left Menu

In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim barbaric

The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold to attend the memorial service for activist Lokman Slim on Thursday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:51 IST
In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim barbaric
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold to attend the memorial service for activist Lokman Slim on Thursday. He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon - the first killing of a high-profile activist in years.

"This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service which was held at the family home in Beirut's Dahiya quarter. Slim ran a research centre, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon's 1975-1990 sectarian civil war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Gove: Some specific EU trade issues can be sorted in weeks and months

Britain and the European Union can resolve some of the issues disrupting trade within the next few weeks and months, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday. There are some specific issues that relate to our departure from the Europea...

EU hopeful for firm economic growth despite virus challenges

Despite deep uncertainty over a surge in coronavirus cases and the impact of new variants of the disease, senior European Commission officials on Thursday expressed cautious optimism that European economies will rebound later this year and ...

Proptech startup Method & Madness raises USD 2 mln from investors

Proptech startup Method Madness Technology Pvt Ltdhas raised USD 2 million around Rs 14 crore from investors, including Tinder founder Justin Mateen.Method Madness Technology, a real estate buying platform, said in a statement on Thursday...

Maha governor denied nod to travel in state plane to Dehradun

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari was scheduled to travel by a state governmentaircraft to Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Thursday, but thepermission to use the plane was not granted even as thegovernor had boarded the aircraft, sources...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021