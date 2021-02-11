In memorial service, U.S. ambassador calls killing of Lebanese activist Slim barbaric
The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold to attend the memorial service for activist Lokman Slim on Thursday.Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:51 IST
The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold to attend the memorial service for activist Lokman Slim on Thursday. He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon - the first killing of a high-profile activist in years.
"This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable," Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service which was held at the family home in Beirut's Dahiya quarter. Slim ran a research centre, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon's 1975-1990 sectarian civil war.
