Arms and ammunition seized, 4 arrested in Bihar

Four persons have beenarrested and arms and ammunition seized from their possessionin Bihar's Munger district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the four persons,accused in robbery cases, in Kasimbazar and Purabsarai policestation areas and seized four country-made pistols and eightcartridges from their possession on Wednesday night,Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

The arrested persons, identified as Santosh Yadav,Rishav Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Roshan Kumar, hail fromMunger district, he added.

