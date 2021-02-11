Ahmedabad: Man carrying Rs 1.34 crore cash held

Ahead of the local body pollsin Gujarat, a man carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.34crore was nabbed in Ahmedabad city of the state, police saidon Thursday.

The model code of conduct is in effect in the city forthe February 21 polls to six municipal corporations, includingAhmedabad.

''Based on a specific tip off, police sub inspector B BSolanki, who was on patrolling duty to maintain law and orderin view of the upcoming polls, raided a place on Ring Roadthat passes from Ramol area on Wednesday night and nabbed oneBhavesh Valand with Rs 1.34 crore cash,'' a release issued bythe police said.

Since Valand, 28, a resident of Vadodara, failed toproduce any valid proof regarding the source of money, policeseized the ''benami cash'' under section 102 of the CrPC anddetained him for investigation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)