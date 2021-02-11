IP address of US-based One Signal unblocked in October last year, Centre tells Delhi HC

Left Menu

The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a direction has already been issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on October 9, 2020, for unblocking the IP (internet protocol) address of the of US-based One Signal Inc, providing services including mobile and web push notifications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:31 IST
The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a direction has already been issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on October 9, 2020, for unblocking the IP (internet protocol) address of the of US-based One Signal Inc, providing services including mobile and web push notifications. After the counsel appearing for the petitioner company sought time to verify the submission of the government, a single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh listed the matter for further hearing on March 1

The Court was hearing a plea filed by mobile and web push notifications service provider One Signal Inc urging to take appropriate action for the immediate restoration of the access of the IP address belonging to the US-based company in India. The petition was filed by One Signal Inc advocates -- Vijay Pal Dalmia, Rajat Jain, and Aditya Dhar.

The Petitioner is a company based in the United States of America and provides services including mobile and web push notifications, which is an important and essential communication channel built into every mobile device sold today. Push notifications help in delivering timely and relevant information to users and are the first and often, most essential communication channel used by web-based and mobile applications. The petition has sought to set aside and quashing all orders, directions, actions issued or taken by the respondents under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 or rules framed therein, or any other provision of law, in respect of blocking of the IP address belonging to the petitioner.

He also sought a direction to Centre to ensure that all the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPs) in India, restore the access of the IP address belonging to the Petitioner and to direct the respondents to furnish the reasons, grounds and orders upon which they have blocked the IP address belonging to the Petitioner. (ANI)

