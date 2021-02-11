Marathi writer Rangnath Pathare to get Maha govt's award

Marathi writer Rangnath Patharewill be conferred with Vinda Karandikar lifetime achievementaward instituted by the Maharashtra government's Marathilanguage department.

Minister for Marathi language, Subhash Desai, onThursday made the announcement.

''Novelist Rangnath Pathare has been selected for theVinda Karandikar lifetime achievement award instituted byMarathi language department.

Ahmednagar-based Shabdalay Publication is selected forthe Shri Pu Bhagwat award, he said.

Pathare has penned several novels, including''Tamrapat'' that won the prestigious Sahitya Academy award in1999.

His 700-page long ''Satpatil Kulvruttant'' novel waspublished last year and has been receiving accolades fromreaders as well as critics. Shabdalay Publication haspublished the novel.

The lifetime achievement award consists of Rs fivelakh cash, a memento and a citation.

