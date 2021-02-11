AP 'invaded' our territory, changed names of villages & notified polls, Odisha tells SC

from these villages namely at GP Building (Sachivalayam) Kurukutti and GP Building (Sachivalayam) Thonam,” the plea said.

The Odisha government said that out of the three Gram Panchayats, Sarpanch and other members are elected unopposed in two. However, in one Gram Panchayat election is to be conducted as per schedule.

“That the contemnor tactfully issued the impugned notification and attempted to conduct election during the pandemic time when the entire state machinery was engaged to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

''The impugned offending action of the contemnors only came to knowledge of the petitioner on February 2, 2021 when the local Tahesildar went for a field visit to the 'Kotia Group of Villages',” it said. It said that the attempt on the part of the contemnor to conduct election in the newly self-named three villages pertaining to the territory of petitioner state is nothing but a wilful attempt to sabotage the dictum of this court. PTI MNL ABA SA

