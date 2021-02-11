24 countries set to participate in 2nd Maritime India Summit-2021

Around 20,000 delegates will participate, 24 partner countries will join and more than 400 projects are set to be showcased in the 2nd edition of Maritime India Summit (MIS) 2021 to be held virtually from March 2-4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Maritime India Summit-2021 on March 2. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) jointly with FICCI as Industrial Partner and Ernst and Young as Knowledge Partner.

Addressing a curtain-raiser press conference on Thursday at the National Media Centre, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya said the Maritime India Summit (MIS) is going to provide a powerful platform for international collaboration and bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities. Mandaviya and senior officials also launched a brochure and the website for the MIS-2021 during the press conference. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the entire summit will be held on a virtual platform. The registration for the visitors and exhibitors will start from today with the launch.

Sanjiv Ranjan, Secretary of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways briefly explained the Budget 2021-22 announcements related to Ports, Shipping and Maritime sector and termed them as pathbreaking initiatives to promote Aatmirbhar Bharat. "A whole new range of opportunities will be opening up with the passing of Major Ports Authorities bill 2020 in the parliament yesterday," Rajan added.

The MIS 2021 will provide a unique platform which will have a physical and virtual presence of prominent shipping and transport ministers/ dignitaries from across the world. Maritime states of India will participate in the Summit through dedicated sessions. The Summit will also include an exclusive CEOs' forum and various thematic/ breakout sessions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)