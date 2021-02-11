Patnaik inaugurates projects worth Rs 28 crore in his Hinjili Assembly segment

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Thursday inaugurated 14 projects worth Rs 28 crore inhis own assembly constituency of Hinjili in Ganjam districtthrough video conferencing.

The projects included New Bus-stand (Rs 3.21-crore),Netaji Park (Rs 1.63-crore) modern hygienic fish, chicken andmutton market (1.13 crore), recreation centre for seniorcitizens (Rs 40 lakh), vending zone (Rs 96 lakh), marketcomplex (Rs 19 lakh), extension of office building of theHinjili municipality (Rs 1.02 crore), guest house, two miniKalyan mandaps of the Hinjili Municipality.

The chief minister was also inaugurated the subdivisional hospital (indoor) (Rs 16.77-crore), e-nam hall ofthe Hinjili Regional Marketing Society (RMC) (Rs 55 lakh) coldstorage and market complex of the RMCS Rs 33 lakh and Rs 86lakh respectively through online.

Total cost of all the projects of Housing and UrbanDevelopment, Health and Family Welfare and Cooperativedepartments, was estimated over Rs 28-crore.

The chief minister expressed his regret as he did notvisit his own constituency due to COVID 19 pandemic and saidhe would visit Hinjili very soon.

''Development of the state along with Hinjili was hispriority area'', he stated.

The chief minister said the work for the centre ofexcellence of all 25 high schools in Hinjili block andmunicipality area was going on. The work would be completed bythe Independence Day-on August 15, he said.

