Left Menu

Patnaik inaugurates projects worth Rs 28 crore in his Hinjili Assembly segment

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:39 IST
Patnaik inaugurates projects worth Rs 28 crore in his Hinjili Assembly segment

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Thursday inaugurated 14 projects worth Rs 28 crore inhis own assembly constituency of Hinjili in Ganjam districtthrough video conferencing.

The projects included New Bus-stand (Rs 3.21-crore),Netaji Park (Rs 1.63-crore) modern hygienic fish, chicken andmutton market (1.13 crore), recreation centre for seniorcitizens (Rs 40 lakh), vending zone (Rs 96 lakh), marketcomplex (Rs 19 lakh), extension of office building of theHinjili municipality (Rs 1.02 crore), guest house, two miniKalyan mandaps of the Hinjili Municipality.

The chief minister was also inaugurated the subdivisional hospital (indoor) (Rs 16.77-crore), e-nam hall ofthe Hinjili Regional Marketing Society (RMC) (Rs 55 lakh) coldstorage and market complex of the RMCS Rs 33 lakh and Rs 86lakh respectively through online.

Total cost of all the projects of Housing and UrbanDevelopment, Health and Family Welfare and Cooperativedepartments, was estimated over Rs 28-crore.

The chief minister expressed his regret as he did notvisit his own constituency due to COVID 19 pandemic and saidhe would visit Hinjili very soon.

''Development of the state along with Hinjili was hispriority area'', he stated.

The chief minister said the work for the centre ofexcellence of all 25 high schools in Hinjili block andmunicipality area was going on. The work would be completed bythe Independence Day-on August 15, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis -state Media

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Thursday it had thwarted and destroyed a ballistic missile that Yemens Houthis launched towards Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, state media reported.The coalition spokesman also said early on Thursda...

EU lawmakers call for sanctions on Myanmar junta

European Union lawmakers called on Thursday for the blocs governments to sanction Myanmars military leadership following last weeks military coup, issuing a resolution urging the reinstatement of civilian rule. The resolution, which is not ...

Drug smuggler shot at, 10 heroin packets seized along Indo-Pak border

A suspected drug smuggler was shot at when the BSF troops opened fire along the India-Pakistan international border.Ten packets of heroin were seized from the man, said a Border Security Force official on Thursday.BSF personnel observed sus...

3 civil defence volunteers held for posing as policemen, conducting checks for mask violation

Three civil defence volunteers have been arrested for allegedly posing as policemen and conducting checks for mask violation, police said on Thursday.The Delhi Police lodged three FIRs in this connection in northeast, New Delhi and west dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021