Headless body found on Bhubaneswar outskirts identified; 2 arrested

The headless body of a womanfound on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on February 4 wasidentified on Thursday and two persons were arrested inconnection with her murder, police said.

The deceased was a 28-year-old woman staying at a slumin Mancheswar police station area in the Odisha capital. Shehailed from Ganjam district. A marital dispute could be thereason for her killing, Commissioner of Police S Sarangi said.

The severed head was found two km from the place whereher body was spotted. It was thrown into a ditch dug to checkthe movement of elephants, he said.

After coming to Bhubaneswar from Ganjam, the woman wasin a live-in relationship with a man at the slum. Later, shegot married to another person in a slum in Chakeisiani area.

However, a few days after her marriage in Decemberlast year, she returned to her live-in partner's residence buthe strangled her to death over the marital dispute, Sarangisaid.

The man had called up one of his friends to dump thebody beside the Bharatpur-Chandaka Road. The duo was arrestedin Daspalla area in Nayagarh district, he added.

