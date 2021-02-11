Left Menu

Myanmar resolution gains support ahead U.N. rights session

A draft resolution on Myanmar was formally submitted by Britain and the European Union on Thursday, a day ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council holding a special session on the crisis sparked by the Feb. 1 military coup.

A draft resolution on Myanmar was formally submitted by Britain and the European Union on Thursday, a day ahead of the U.N. Human Rights Council holding a special session on the crisis sparked by the Feb. 1 military coup. So far 22 of the forum's 47 member states have sponsored the text, according to the British mission to the U.N. in Geneva.

China and Russia - which have close ties to Myanmar's military - have lobbied for softening the language, diplomats said. The sponsors hope that a text can be adopted unanimously to send a strong signal, but it may come to a vote, they added. "We are confident that the resolution has the support to pass," a Western diplomat told Reuters.

The language in the European resolution appeared somewhat watered down from an initial draft circulated informally that would have condemned the coup. The latest text "strongly deplores" the coup, but still calls for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials, as well as access for U.N. human rights monitors to the country.

The United States, which returned to the council this week, is among observers that backed the request to convene the session. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on coup leader Min Aung Hlaing and his fellow generals for the takeover.

