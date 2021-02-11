Worker injured in cylinder explosion dies during treatment

A private company employee here succumbed to injuries he had suffered two days ago during a cylinder explosion work, officials said on Thursday.

The worker was among six people who had got injured in the incident in sector 4 of the city and taken to a government hospital in Delhi for treatment, a police official said. “Six workers had suffered injuries following the cylinder explosion at the factory. One of them, identified as Ravi, succumbed to injuries during treatment in Delhi on Wednesday evening,” the official from the local Sector 20 police station said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, the official said, adding that the police have received a complaint against the company and are probing the matter.

