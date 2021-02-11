Biennial elections to 2 MLC seats in Telangana on March 14

Biennial elections to theTelangana Legislative Council from two Graduates'constituencies would be held on March 14.

The Election Commission has communicated the programmerelating toelections from Warangal- Khammam- Nalgonda andMahabubnagar - Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates'constituencies, state Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goelsaid in a release on Thursday.

The notification for the election would be issued onFebruary 16 and the last date for filing nominations isFebruary 23.

Scrutiny would take place on February 24 while the lastdate for withdrawal of candidatures would be February 26.

Polling would be held on March 14 and the counting ofvotes on March 17, the release said.

